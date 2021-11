Dent Estet Readies EUR1.1M Clinic in Craiova

Dent Estet Readies EUR1.1M Clinic in Craiova. Dental clinic network Dent Estet, part of Medlife group, is continuously expanding and in 2021 is set to open a clinic in Craiova and likely to clinch another acquisition, explained Cristian Taban, Dent Estet CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]