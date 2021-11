Fashion Retailer C&A Hits RON364M Turnover in 2020, Down 30% YOY

Fashion Retailer C&A Hits RON364M Turnover in 2020, Down 30% YOY. Fashion retailer C&A, active on the low-price segment and one of the biggest players on Romania’s fashion market, reached RON364 million turnover last year, down 30% in the pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]