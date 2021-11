PSD- PNL, divergent opinions over the wealth taxation

PSD- PNL, divergent opinions over the wealth taxation. PSD’s Ciolacu: Those holding impressive villas will not suffer excessively if tax increases by few percent The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Thursday, that persons holding “impressive villas with pools”, who can afford a yacht and annually change luxury (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]