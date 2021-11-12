PNL’s Executive Bureau to discuss Orban’s exclusion from the party: It takes a National Council decision to expel me from the party



Former National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman now turned maverick Ludovic Orban announced that he will report on Friday to the meeting of the party’s Executive Bureau where his exclusion from PNL will be discussed, but underscored that such a move requires the decision of the PNL National (...)