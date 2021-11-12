The real estate consulting company Fortim Trusted Advisors targets a turnover of 6.5 million lei in 2022, 30% higher than this year

The real estate consulting company Fortim Trusted Advisors targets a turnover of 6.5 million lei in 2022, 30% higher than this year. The company relies on increasing office space and property management transactions Turnover of 5 million lei in 2021, 36% increase compared to 2020 Targets in 2022: diversify services, growth of industrial and retail segments, new activities Office transactions and property management amount to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]