Optim Project Management celebrates 12 years on the Romanian market and more than 4.8 mln. sqm built throughout the region.

Recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic effects, the company estimates a 25% increase in turnover in 2021, compared to last year Optim Project Management has become the leading real estate project management company in the country as it celebrates 12 on the Romanian market. Founded in 2009 by (...)