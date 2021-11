MedLife Turnover Surges 35% To Over RON1B YoY In Jan-Sept 2021

MedLife Turnover Surges 35% To Over RON1B YoY In Jan-Sept 2021. Private medical services provider MedLife (M.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that its turnover exceeded RON1 billion in January-September 2021, up 35% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]