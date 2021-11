Banca Transilvania Profit Up 58% in First 9 Months of 2021, to RON1.7B vs Year-Earlier Period



Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania’s biggest lending institution, for the first nine months of this year reported consolidated net profit worth RON1.67 billion, against RON1.056 billion in the same period of last year.