Nuclearelectrica Sees Profit Rise by 34% in First 9 Months of 2021, to RON641M

Nuclearelectrica Sees Profit Rise by 34% in First 9 Months of 2021, to RON641M. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania’s sole nuclear power producer, majority held by the Energy Ministry, ended the first nine months of 2021 with net profit worth RON641.1 million, up 34% from the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]