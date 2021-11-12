Sodexo Romania seals partnership with Cinema City premiering the use of extra-salary benefit cards in cinemas countrywide

Sodexo Romania seals partnership with Cinema City premiering the use of extra-salary benefit cards in cinemas countrywide. Sodexo Romania, the Market Leader in extra-salary benefits and rewards services and committed to improving the employees’ quality of life, closed a partnership with Cinema City to allow its customers to use Gusto Pass, Cadou Pass, and Cultura Pass cards in all Cinema City locations countrywide. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]