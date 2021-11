Romanian president decorates legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday, November 12, the decree to decorate legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci with the "Star of Romania" order, the oldest and highest distinction offered by the Romanian state. The famous gymnast celebrated her 60th birthday on Friday.