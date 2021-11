Romania drops eight spots in the Climate Change Performance Index

Romania drops eight spots in the Climate Change Performance Index. Romania ranks 38th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2022 published by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network. The country dropped eight spots from last year, when it ranked 30th, at the same time falling from the medium- into the low-performing countries. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]