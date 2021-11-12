Digi Switches To Profit In Jan-Sept 2021, Revenues Overshoot EUR1B Threshold

Digi Switches To Profit In Jan-Sept 2021, Revenues Overshoot EUR1B Threshold. Digi Communications (DIGI), held by businessman Zoltan Teszari, on Friday said it switched to profit of EUR40 million (RON200 million) in the first nine months of 2021, as compared to a loss of EUR23.5 million in the same period of 2020, while its revenue grew 12% on the year to EUR1.06 billion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]