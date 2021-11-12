On the World Kindness Day, FREE NOW doubles the tip offered to drivers via the app . Romanian passengers tip on less than 30% of rides, similar to the UK, but higher than Italy, Spain or France



On the World Kindness Day, FREE NOW doubles the tip offered to drivers via the app . Romanian passengers tip on less than 30% of rides, similar to the UK, but higher than Italy, Spain or France.

FREE NOW, the European leader in multimodal mobility services, is doubling the value of the tip offered by passengers who show their gratitude to the drivers who have provided them with safe journeys to their chosen destinations on the World Kindness Day, on Saturday, November 13th. According (...)