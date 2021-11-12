Executive Bureau of PNL proposes Ludovic Orban’s expulsion from the party. Former PNL chair: I am the victim of a demolition gang



The Executive Bureau of the PNL (National Liberal Party) on Friday decided to propose Ludovic Orban’s expulsion from the party. The decision was taken by 31 votes cast in favour of the expulsion, two against and two null votes. The Executive Bureau’s proposal will be next submitted to the (...)