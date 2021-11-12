PNL’s Citu on merger with PMP: There are only negotiations, no conclusions are drawn



National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday that there are ‘only negotiations’ with the People’s Movement Party (PMP) on a possible merger. “There are only negotiations. No conclusions are drawn,” Citu said at the Parliament House when asked what the stake would (...)