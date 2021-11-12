GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.844 following over 48.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.844 following over 48.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours.

A number of 4,844 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 48,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,735,277 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in (...)