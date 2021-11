CEC Bank Grants RON175M Loan For Construction Of ClusterPower Data Center

Romanian state-run lender CEC Bank provides a pre-financing loan of RON175.3 million, over an 11-year period, for the construction of the ClusterPower data center located in Dolj County, a greenfield investment of RON208 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]