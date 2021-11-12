Transelectrica Net Profit Drops 57% YoY To RON81M In January-September 2021

Transelectrica Net Profit Drops 57% YoY To RON81M In January-September 2021. Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said in its financial report released on Friday that its net profit declined by 46.7% on the year to RON81 million in the first nine months of 2021, and its revenue grew by 37% on the year to RON2.82 billion in January-September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]