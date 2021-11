Transgaz Net Profit Plunges 45% YoY To RON112M In January-September 2021

Transgaz Net Profit Plunges 45% YoY To RON112M In January-September 2021. Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) said Friday in a stock market report that ended the first nine months of 2021 with a net profit of RON112 million, down 45% on the year, and operating revenue before the balancing and construction activity of RON954 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]