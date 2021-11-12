Vodafone Black Friday deals: Smartphones and subscriptions starting 5 euro/month, vacuum robots and electric scooters

Vodafone Black Friday deals: Smartphones and subscriptions starting 5 euro/month, vacuum robots and electric scooters. For this year Black Friday, Vodafone Romania announces “5 € Shop” offering smartphones, gadgets, accessories and mobile and fixed services at super discounts and super offer packs available for installments of only 5 euro/ month, a press release issued by the company informs. For the first time at (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]