SIF Oltenia Buys RON855,200 Worth of Antibiotice Shares

SIF Oltenia Buys RON855,200 Worth of Antibiotice Shares. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest Romanian-owned pharmaceutical company, on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) bought 1.5 million shares at a price of RON0.57 each on Thursday, November (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]