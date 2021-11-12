BRK Financial Group Switches To RON19.3M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. RON2.2M In Year-Earlier Period

BRK Financial Group Switches To RON19.3M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. RON2.2M In Year-Earlier Period. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON19.3 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with a loss of RON2.2 million in the same period in 2020, per its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]