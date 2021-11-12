Citu: PNL does not agree for unvaccinated persons to be tested at the expense of other citizens in Romania



Citu: PNL does not agree for unvaccinated persons to be tested at the expense of other citizens in Romania.

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, said, on Friday, that he does not agree with the proposal regarding the free testing of those did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Those who have not been vaccinated need to get tested, but not using the money from the... The (...)