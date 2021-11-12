INSP official: Risk of dying because of COVID, 20 times higher in unvaccinated

INSP official: Risk of dying because of COVID, 20 times higher in unvaccinated. The risk of dying because of COVID-19 is 20 times higher for the people who were not vaccinated, Dr. Florentina Furtunescu, representative of INSP (National Institute of Public Health) declared on Friday. “At the end of October there were 7 million adult people vaccinated against COVID. That (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]