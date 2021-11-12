Euroins Romania Reports 5% Rise In RCA Policies In Jan-Sept 2021 Up To 4.2 Million

Euroins Romania Reports 5% Rise In RCA Policies In Jan-Sept 2021 Up To 4.2 Million. Euroins Romania, which remained leader on the civil liability car insurance (RCA) segment after the recent collapse of City Insurance, continues the strategy of reducing its exposure in the RCA sector, seeing a 5% increase in RCA policies up to 4.2 million in the first nine months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]