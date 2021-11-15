Ciolacu, after PNL-PSD negotiations: Experts assess 2-3 integrated packages on pensions, allowances and salaries for increases as of January 1



Ciolacu, after PNL-PSD negotiations: Experts assess 2-3 integrated packages on pensions, allowances and salaries for increases as of January 1.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said, after the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Sunday, that experts were assessing the budget impact for two-three integrated packages on pensions, allowances and salaries, and the results would be presented in the (...)