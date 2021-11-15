Citu, after a new round of PNL-PSD negotiations: We’ll go to President Iohannis with a few PM proposals. Ciolacu: Two PM options to be presented to Romania’s President



Citu, after a new round of PNL-PSD negotiations: We’ll go to President Iohannis with a few PM proposals. Ciolacu: Two PM options to be presented to Romania’s President.

Interim Prime Minister and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu (photo R), after a new round of PNL – Social Democratic Party (PSD) negotiations at the Palace of Parliament on Sunday, said that there will be several prime minister proposals on behalf of the two parties to be (...)