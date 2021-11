ForMin Aurescu participates in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ForMin Aurescu participates in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Romanian chief diplomat Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday, November 15, in the meeting of EU foreign ministers – the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) – which will take place in Brussels and will focus on the situations of Belarus, Ethiopia, as well as on the Western Balkans and the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]