The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel announces the official start of Blank Restaurant Fine Dining Experience mid-November

The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel announces the official start of Blank Restaurant Fine Dining Experience mid-November. New Head Chef appointed to meet growing gastronomic expectations in Bucharest With fast-growing gastronomic expectations in Bucharest and further customer need to receive a multidimensional dining experience, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel announces the official opening of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]