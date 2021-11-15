Fundația Comunitară București, will be focusing in 2022 on financing environmental projects, on seismic risk, on education and belonging



Fundația Comunitară București, will be focusing in 2022 on financing environmental projects, on seismic risk, on education and belonging.

FCB has invested 3 million euros in 600 projects since the organization was founded in 2011 Fundatia Comunitara Bucuresti (FCB), an organization that finances projects for Bucharest, will be focusing in 2022 on environmental projects, seismic risk, education and on developing a sense of (...)