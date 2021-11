One United Properties’ Turnover Soars 87% YoY To RON627.7M In Jan-Sept 2021

One United Properties’ Turnover Soars 87% YoY To RON627.7M In Jan-Sept 2021. Real estate developer One United Properties on Monday reported a turnover of RON627.7 million for the January-September 2021 period, up 87% on the year, and a net profit of RON191 million, from RON64 million in the same period of 2020, according to the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]