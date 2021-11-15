Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Get Over EUR1.5B Funding Via Capital Market In Jan-Oct 2021

Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Get Over EUR1.5B Funding Via Capital Market In Jan-Oct 2021. The companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange accessed funding worth over EUR1.5 billion in the first ten months of 2021 through the local stock market, with 25 bond issues, nine new government securities issues and 19 share issues being listed in the first ten months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]