Sphera Group Switches to RON28M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. RON4.7M Net Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Sphera Group Switches to RON28M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. RON4.7M Net Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Sphera Franchise Group, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, in the first nine months of this year reported profit worth RON28 million, against a RON4.7 million net loss in the same period of 2020, while restaurant sales amounted to RON728.7 million, the equivalent of a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]