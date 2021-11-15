|
Tohani Romania Expects 25-30% Turnover Growth in 2021 YOY
Nov 15, 2021
Virgil Mandru, owner and CEO or Tohani Romania, expects to end 2021 with a turnover increase of around 25-30% against 2020.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Ford Set to Bring Shared Services Center to Bucharest
Ford Europe wants to bring a shared services center to Bucharest and will lease 6,000 square meters of office space at first, adding more as it develops, according to property market data.
SIF Banat Crisana Sells EUR15M Worth of Erste Bank Shares
Financial investment company SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO) sold shares in Erste Bank (EBS.RO) - the Austrian group that owns BCR in Romania - for about EUR15 million euros (RON75 million) in the third quarter of 2021, according to ZF's calculations from the quarterly report sent to the Bucharest (...)
Vrancart Ends First Nine Months with RON270M Revenue and RON10.5M Profit
Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO), a company in which the Paval brothers - founders of the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, Dedeman, have a 17% stake, ended the first nine months of 2021 with RON270 million revenue and RON10.5 million net (...)
Funds Of Dutch NN Group Reach 5% Ownership Stake In Alro Slatina; Investment Nears RON100M
Funds of Dutch NN Group, which operate in the fields of insurance, mutual funds and mostly on the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) segment, on Monday reported a 5% ownership stake in aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), which equals an investment of nearly RON96 (...)
Evergent Investments Liquidates Holdings in OMV Petrom, Alro and Transgaz
Evergent Investments (formerly SIF Moldova), a financial investment company with a capitalization of RON1.25 billion, liquidated its holdings in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) and Transgaz (TGN.RO) in the third quarter, i.e., in July, August and September, data from the quarterly (...)
Heating System Supplier Viessmann's Profit Up 46% to RON16.2M in 2020
Viessmann SRL, part of the German heating, industrial and refrigeration systems group Viessmann posted about RON181.8 million (EUR37.7 million) revenue in 2020, up 4.6% from the previous year, according to calculations made by ZF based on data from the Finance (...)
Dent Estet, Part Of MedLife Group, Acquires 60% Of Oradent Clinic
DENT ESTET Group, established leader on the Romanian dental services market, part of the MedLife Medical System, on Monday announced the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Oradent by Dr. Costea clinic, local county leader by 2020 (...)
