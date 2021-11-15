Deloitte-Fortune survey: labor shortage is a bigger concern than the pandemic for companies over the next year



Deloitte-Fortune survey: labor shortage is a bigger concern than the pandemic for companies over the next year.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of companies are concerned about the way labor and skills shortage will influence their business strategy within the next 12 months, slightly higher than the share of those which are concerned about the pandemic evolution, such as future COVID- 19 variants (70%), according to the latest CEO survey conducted by Deloitte and Fortune magazine. The top challenges to organizations’ talent and workforce goals, as rated by the surveyed CEOs, are attracting and recruiting talent (57%), designing a post-pandemic workplace (53%), retaining talent (51%) and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce (43%).