Zdenek Romanek to replace Steven van Groningen as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania. Zdenek Romanek, a banker with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and management advisory, was nominated to take over as the new CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania starting February 1, 2022. He will replace Steven van Groningen, who concludes his mandate after 20 years as the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]