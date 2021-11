Romcarbon Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON4.6M In Jan-Sept 2021

Romcarbon Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON4.6M In Jan-Sept 2021. Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, on Monday said it ended the first nine months of 2021 with sales of RON201 million, up 46% on the year, and a net profit of RON4.6 million, double against the RON1.9 million level in the first nine months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]