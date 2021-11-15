Spokesman: PSD proposes 11 pct pension rise as fair level to offset price surge

Spokesman: PSD proposes 11 pct pension rise as fair level to offset price surge. An 11 percent increase in pensions, as proposed by the Social Democrats, would be a “fair” level and would come as a compensation for those whose purchasing power has been seriously dented lately, spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Radu Oprea said on Monday. “PSD asserts with arguments (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]