PNL’s Citu: Governing program must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure



PNL’s Citu: Governing program must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman , interim prime minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the governing program , which is being negotiated with PSD (Social Democratic Party), must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure, reiterating that the Liberals (...)