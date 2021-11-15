PNL’s Citu: Governing program must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure
Nov 15, 2021
PNL’s Citu: Governing program must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure.
The National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman , interim prime minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the governing program , which is being negotiated with PSD (Social Democratic Party), must take into account that Romania is facing an excessive deficit procedure, reiterating that the Liberals (...)
