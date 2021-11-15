Romania’s Untold music festival will return with a new edition next summer
Nov 15, 2021
Untold, one of the largest music festivals in Romania, will hold a new edition between August 4 and August 7, 2022. The event takes place in Cluj-Napoca, in the famous Transylvania region. “For four days and four nights, hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world will step into the (...)
