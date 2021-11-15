Survey shows share of unvaccinated Romanians who could change their mind about getting Covid-19 jab



A total of 36.9% of the unvaccinated population would agree to get the Covid-19 jab, a survey carried out in October by INSCOP Research at the request of the think tank Strategic Thinking Group showed. The survey had 2,830 respondents. It looked at the vaccination intent of the unvaccinated (...)