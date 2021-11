Olympus Investments in Brasov Dairy Plant Reach EUR139M

Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, the producer of the Olympus dairy products, has invested EUR139 million in the plant in Halchiu, Brasov County, so far, in the decade since opening it, the company officials say.