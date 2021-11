Dr. Fischer Dental Eyes Stock Market Listing; Seeks To Raise RON5M Via Private Placement Of Shares

Dr. Fischer Dental Eyes Stock Market Listing; Seeks To Raise RON5M Via Private Placement Of Shares. Dr. Fischer Dental, which operates on the Romanian dental technique market and is held by Doctor Antoaneta Fischer, on Monday announced its intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in January 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]