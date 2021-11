Hidroelectrica Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON2.6B In Jan-Sept 2021

Hidroelectrica Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON2.6B In Jan-Sept 2021. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica on Monday reported record results for the first nine months of 2021 against the backdrop of a 48% increase in the average electricity sale price and an 18% higher amount of electricity (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]