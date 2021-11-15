Fondul Proprietatea Switches To RON3B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs RON726M Net Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Fondul Proprietatea Switches To RON3B Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs RON726M Net Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) said Monday in a stock market report that it ended the first nine months of 2021 with a net profit of RON3.1 billion, of which RON1.3 billion was registered in the third quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]