AmCham: Possible Increases In Public Spending Are Unsustainable And Impossible To Cover From Budget Revenues.

Possible increases in public spending are currently unsustainable and impossible to cover from budget revenues and will end up in an increased level of public debt, more need for loans from the financial markets and the risk of ad hoc fiscal measures, with unpredictable (...)