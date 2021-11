Impact Developer & Contractor Revenue and Profit Shrink in Jan-Sep

Impact Developer & Contractor Revenue and Profit Shrink in Jan-Sep. Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), the real estate developer controlled by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, made RON110 million revenue of from the sale of real estate properties in the first nine months of 2021, down 19% compared with the same period last year, while net profit decreased by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]