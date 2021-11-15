Alumil Rom Industry Net Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON5.1M In Jan-Sept 2021

Alumil Rom Industry Net Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON5.1M In Jan-Sept 2021. Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) on Monday said it ended the first nine months of 2021 with a net profit of RON5.08 million, up 127.9% on the year, and sales revenue of RON67.2 million, up 32% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]