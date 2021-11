iHunt Turnover Up 28% To RON34M, Net Profit Up 32% To RON5.1M YoY In Jan-Sept 2021

iHunt Turnover Up 28% To RON34M, Net Profit Up 32% To RON5.1M YoY In Jan-Sept 2021. Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHUNT (HUNT.RO) on Monday reported a turnover of RON34 million for the first nine months of 2021, up 28% on the year, and a net profit of RON5.1 million, up 32% from the first nine months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]